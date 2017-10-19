Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Chipata district has vowed not to visit State House again. The traditional leader told journalists at his palace on Wednesday that he has attempted to meet President Edgar Lungu for about four times, but that he has been denied access. He said his intention of meeting the Head of State is to explain challenges people are facing in his chiefdom.

