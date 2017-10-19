Reports from opposition sources in Kampala claim that two people lost their lives at the hands of armed police as opposition supporters gathered in Rukungiri district to mobilize against attempts underway in parliament to amend the constitution so that President Museveni can continue in office beyond his current term. Museveni, who took power in 1986, is now 73 years old. While Uganda does not have a two term limit included in its constitution as is the case in Zambia, the constitution includes a provision barring anyone 75 years or older from contesting. With the next elections due in 2021 President Museveni is unable to run without a change in the law.

