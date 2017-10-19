  ||    19 October 2017 @ 02:29

President Edgar Lungu led hundreds of congregants at Nkana Stadium during the National Day of Prayer and Fasting commemoration. And National Democratic Congress party founder Mwenya Musenge was among the attendees at the National Day of Prayer and Fasting in Kitwe. Meanwhile, the National House of Prayer will auction autographed football jerseys for Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo at their October 27 fundraising venture.

