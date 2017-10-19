CHISHALA MUSONDA and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

PRESIDENT Lungu says it is important for people to repent and has implored Zambians to make peace with one another.

Speaking during the commemoration of the `National Day of Prayer, Repentance, Fasting and Reconciliation’ at Nkana Stadium yesterday, the President urged people to re-examine their relationship with God. He said Zambians should turn away from wrong deeds and play an active role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

