NKOMBO KACHEMBA and CHISHALA MUSONDA, Kitwe

FORMER Matero member of Parliament Miles Sampa yesterday took advantage of the national day of prayer, repentance, fasting and reconciliation to apologise to President Lungu for the misunderstandings he had with him in the past.

Mr Sampa said in an interview that he has not spoken to President Lungu for three years and that while at Nkana Stadium yesterday, he seized the opportunity to talk to the head of State and apologised. “Today it was a big day for me. I had an interpersonal talk with the President where I said sorry to him. This is the first time I am talking to him after three years,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

