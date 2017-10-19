  ||    19 October 2017 @ 16:35

In this audio, Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says he will never visit State House again because those around President Edgar Lungu treat him like a beggar. And Mpezeni says there is no “wako ni wako” in Eastern Province because not everyone in the region can be President Lungu’s relative.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!