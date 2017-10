In this audio, Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says he will never visit State House again because those around President Edgar Lungu treat him like a beggar. And Mpezeni says there is no “wako ni wako” in Eastern Province because not everyone in the region can be President Lungu’s relative.

