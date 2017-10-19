Thirteen Civil Society Organizations have demanded for the publication of the tender documents for all public projects especially the ones under public outcry which include the fire tenders and the construction of the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way as prescribed by law under the Public Procurement Act to promote transparency and accountability. The thirteen CSOs feel that if the procurement was done in public interest its within the rights of citizens to see how the institutions involved arrived at the decision and their considerations. And the CSOs have expressed concern with the current public financial management situation in the country.

