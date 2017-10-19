  ||    19 October 2017 @ 15:35

Thirteen civil society organisations today expressed disgust at the manner in which the PF government has continued to waste public resources on dubious contracts. And the Civil Society Organisations have demanded that government publishes tender documents for all public projects starting with the fire tender and the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!