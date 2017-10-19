  ||    19 October 2017 @ 08:09

University of Zambia public relations manager Damaseke Chibale says the institution was not established for the vulnerable. And Chibale says the allocation of part of the ‘Ruins’ to female students is a good decision aimed at training and bringing up morally responsible students.

