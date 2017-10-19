By SYLVIA MWEETWA –

GREEN Party leader Peter Sinkamba has said it is unwise for some opposition political parties to shun such important events as the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Mr Sikamba said the day of prayer was an important occasion for the nation to come together and seek God’s face.

He suggested that future events commemorating the day be left in the hands of the church to avoid suspicions that the occasion was being used for political ends.

“I would like to state that for whatever reason, as Green Party, we feel it is wrong to stay away from such an important day because we are called to pray for the nation and ourselves, but in future we hope the Government can allow the church organise the event,” he said.

