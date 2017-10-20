The crises in Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Burundi and South Sudan are under the microscope at the 12-nation summit in Brazzaville. Zambian President Edgar Lungu is among the heads of state that have has gathered at a summit of state and governments from Angola, Burundi, CAR, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Security officials, military chiefs and foreign ministers held ground-clearing meetings on Sunday and Monday in the Republic of Congo’s capital.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

