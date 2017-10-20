LUBONA MWIMBE and HENRY SINYANGWE, Mungwi

GOVERNMENT has allocated K84 million towards the construction of a bridge across the Chambeshi River on Mbesuma Road in Mungwi district in Northern Province.

Mungwi district commissioner Kaniki Bwalya said in an interview yesterday that the works on the project are expected to start next month. Mr Bwalya said the bridge will link Northern Province to Muchinga Province.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

