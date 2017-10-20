Over ten Civil Societies in Zambia are demanding for the publication of tender documents for all public projects especially the ones under public outcry which includes the fire tenders and construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. Speaking on behalf of the 13 civil societies in the country at the Jesuit Centre for Theological Research (JCTR) , Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Director Patrick Nshindano said it is imperative that citizens see how the institutions involved arrived at the decision and their considerations if the procurement was done in public interest. And Nshindano observed the continued misplaced priorities and mismanagement of public funds with recent examples of the purchase of the 42 tenders and construction of the Lusaka-Ndola carriageway.

