PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has directed the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and other road safety stakeholders to develop an integrated national programme to safeguard the lives of all road users.

The President says Government is committed to investing in road safety to reduce the number of accidents and enhance the country’s socio-economic development. He said this in a speech read for him by Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba during the official opening of the third national road safety conference yesterday. The conference was held under the theme ‘Towards 50 percent reduction of accidents and fatalities by 2020, for a better Zambia’.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

