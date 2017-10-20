MWAPE MWENYA and MARTHA KATONGO, Lusaka

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has implored Government to employ more teachers for learners with special education needs.

Mrs Lungu said the Ministry of General Education’s 2016 report indicates that Zambia has only 1,670 teachers that are trained to handle pupils with various disabilities. The First Lady was speaking yesterday during the commissioning of the K10 million Special Needs Education Resource Centre (SNRC) at the University of Zambia (UNZA).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

