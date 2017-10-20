A Zimbabwean pastor who prophesied that President Robert Mugabe would die in October is reportedly planning to contest the forthcoming elections as an independent candidate. According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pastor Philip Mugadza would be contesting in the 2018 elections as a candidate for the Gutu south constituency seat in Masvingo province. Mugadza, the report said, had become the “first well known person to announce his intention to run in the ruling Zanu-PF stronghold”.

