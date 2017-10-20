KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka and CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

ROAN member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata have reconciled over a recent altercation during which Ms Kapata poured water on Mr Kambwili.

Mr Kambwili said in an interview yesterday that he has accepted an apology from Ms Kapata whom he referred to as his big sister. “She approached me at Parliament last week and I have unreservedly forgiven her. I have forgiven her from the bottom of my heart, she is my big sister.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

