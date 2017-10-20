A top official at Kenya’s electoral commission has taken leave and will not take part in running next week’s re-run election. Ezra Chiloba, who is the CEO of the commission, took a “personal decision to be away in order to build confidence in stakeholders” who had complained about commission’s officials, privately owned Daily Nation reports. Mr Chiloba has been at the centre of a storm for months with opposition politicians alleging that he is allied with the governing Jubilee Party and blaming him for bungling the August election.

