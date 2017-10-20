Analysis: HADDIS TADESSE

SOMETIMES when we start a long journey, it can be hard to see how far we’ve gone. Towns begin to look the same, and the destination seems as far away as it did when you started. And without charting your progress, finding the motivation to continue is difficult.

Our journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is the same. Our destination is far, and many of us are unsure of the progress we’ve made. For this reason, Bill and Melinda Gates co-authored the Goalkeepers Report that maps out how far we’ve come and how far we have to go. The report aims to encourage the world to stay the course and accelerate our progress on this long journey. The report, which will be released every year until 2030, will track 18 SDG indicators including child and maternal deaths, stunting, access to contraceptives, HIV, malaria, extreme poverty, financial inclusion and water sanitation. Encouragingly, the report finds that we have made progress. Since 1990, the proportion of people living on less than US$1.90 has decreased from 35 to nine percent. Reduced child mortality rates meant that 100 million children were able to survive, dream and thrive. This progress has been largely driven by strong leadership and commitment from governments, organisations, institutions and communities. Less than 20 years ago, my country, Ethiopia, had some of the worst rates of child and maternal mortality in the world. In 2003, the Ethiopian government launched the Health Extension Programme to give people access to health information and services. Through the programme, 40,000 health extension workers were trained to provide basic, preventative health services in rural communities. Within eight years, child mortality was halved. Simple innovations have also sparked progress on the SDGs. While Ethiopia had success in reducing child mortality, maternal health was not improving at the same rate. This was largely due to women choosing to give birth at home where they did not have access to skilled midwives. The government had learnt, through their Health Extension Programme, that women were more likely to seek care at a health facility, if they had received health information from people in their own community. This sparked the idea for a Women’s Development Army – an army of three million volunteers who talk to women about health issues over coffee, at a church or mosque. This personal, community-led dialogue broke down the barriers that made women wary about going to health facilities to give birth. As a result, the number of women giving birth in health facilities has increased from 20 to 70 percent. Other countries are having similar success stories, too. Tanzania has embarked on an ambitious health data initiative that aims to strengthen oversight of the health system and ensure resources are efficiently allocated to fight disease. This innovation – and commitment to change – has helped Tanzania achieve routine immunisation rates of more than 90 percent. Considering 1.5 million children around the world will die from diseases that we can prevent with vaccines next year, Tanzania’s immunisation success will mean more children will be blowing out the candles on their fifth birthday. Despite this progress, the report also found that we are at a critical point in our journey towards the SDGs. Our progress is in jeopardy, putting millions of lives at risk. Uncertainty hangs over foreign aid budgets in many countries. In May, the United States administration announced a possible cut of US$19 billion to its diplomatic and aid budgets. Programmes on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria are expected to feel these cuts the most, threatening a serious setback on our journey to achieving the SDGs. Take HIV as an example; it wasn’t that long ago that funerals for AIDS-related deaths occurred regularly. Through initiatives like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, more people can access products and services to reduce the rate of new infections and keep existing infections at bay. These initiatives are saving the lives of millions of people, with about 800,000 fewer people dying each year from AIDS-related illnesses. But this success is at risk; an additional 5.6 million people could die if funding for HIV treatment is cut by just 10 percent. Closer to home, many of our governments and communities could be doing more to prioritise the welfare of our poorest people. It is easy to stand by today and let governments make decisions that affect somebody else’s tomorrow. It is even easier when most of us lead happy, healthy lives and our closest connection to hunger and poverty is through social media. But the SDGs aren’t numbers for a future destination; they are a reflection of the world we live in. They represent a mother in Ethiopia who can celebrate the birth of a healthy baby. The boy in Nigeria who can dream about playing football for his country because he didn’t die from a preventable disease. The HIV-positive parents who know that thanks to medication, their children won’t get infected. The road to the SDGs is long, and it can be hard to see the progress we’ve made. But we are making progress, and with leadership, commitment and innovation, it is possible to give millions of people a better life. Isn’t that a journey worth taking?The author is Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation deputy director of Africa and representative to Ethiopia and the African Union.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

