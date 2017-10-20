By MILDRED KATONGO and STEPHANIE KUNDA –

All teachers are now required to get licensed with the Teaching Commission of Zambia before they can be allowed to stand at the blackboard.

The TCZ, the body mandated to regulate the teaching profession in Zambia, says in a statement by its registrar Ebby Mubanga it is now a legal requirement for anyone wishing to make a career of teaching – whether in a public or private institution – to be licensed by the commission.

Teaching institutions will also similarly be required to obtain certification from the commission before they can be allowed to operate.

The announcement follows recent revelations by the TCZ that more than 500 teachers, some holding top government jobs, had got by on forged qualifications.

Dr Mubanga said noone would be allowed to work as a teacher in Zambia without the appropriate licence, saying the new law was designed to “professionalise and sanitise the teaching profession.”

He said to address the need for teacher registration and teacher recruitment, applicants can submit their forms to the nearest District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS) Office.

Dr Mubanga said there was no need for everyone to travel to Lusaka for now as DEBS in various districts across the country have been informed on the exercise.

“Teacher registration is law. Following the announcement by the ministry to recruit teachers, all our would-be-teachers need to understand that there is a new law in place to regulate, professionalise and sanitise the teaching profession. This has been the concern of Government, parents, civil society, the church and the nation at large,” he said.

Dr Mubanga said teachers and other stakeholders needed to appreciate that TCZ had come to add value to the teaching profession and that education needed to impact national development positively.

Basic Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) general secretary Jeffrey Simuntala said registration of teachers was law and designed to help the teaching profession to employ qualified teachers.

Mr Simuntala said registration of teachers would also help members of society gain confidence in the teaching profession because those who would be employed were registered and qualified for the job.

He said registration of teachers was a requirement and that every teacher and prospective teachers should register.

“Registration of teacher is a requirement by law. Anyone who want to join the teaching profession is required to register. This will help deal with fake teachers and also help members of the society gain confidence in the teaching profession because those who are employed are qualified and accepted,” he said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

