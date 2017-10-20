Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga has attributed the low literacy levels in schools to the poor reading and writing culture in the schools and the country at large. Speaking during the National Reflection workshop on improving early grade reading held at Intercontinental hotel yesterday, Dr. Wanchinga observed that students who never went to pre-school are likely to repeat and eventually drop out of school. Dr. Wanchinga states that the poor outcomes in the education fraternity can be linked to the background of a learner whose parents are not learned as such unable to monitor the child’s performance in school.

