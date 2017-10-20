  ||    20 October 2017 @ 01:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka
FORMER national team defenders Dickson Makwaza and Edward Musonda have described the death of ex-Zambia coach Ante Buselic as shocking.

Buselic, 86, died in Hrvatska, Croatia, last month.
He led Zambia to a maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1974 in Egypt where the Makwaza-captained side finished runners-up to then Zaire [now Democratic Republic of Congo].
Zambia drew 2-2 with Zaire in the final but lost 2-0 in a replay.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
