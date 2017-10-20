CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya is impressed with the quality of work done so far on the ongoing construction of the US$1.6 million medical stores hub in Mansa district in Luapula Province.

Dr Chilufya said the construction of the medical storage facility is almost complete and that over 70 percent of works have been done. He said Wah Kong, a contractor engaged to build the medical storage, is doing a good job on the project aimed at improving efficiency in the supply of drugs to public hospitals and clinics in the province.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

