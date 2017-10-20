National Development Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa faces disciplinary action for disparaging the procurement of 42 fire tenders by government at a total cost of US$42 million which he likened to wheelbarrows. Vice President Inonge Wina says the matter will be considered under the ministerial code of conduct and other disciplinary measures that government will deem fit to apply. Ms Wina was responding to a question by Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Elias Mwila during the vice president’s question time who wanted to know whether Mr Mulusa will be asked to resign for going against Cabinet’s principle of collective responsibility.

