Vice-President Inonge Wina says national development planning minister Lucky Mulusa’s matter will be dealt with under the Ministerial Code of Conduct. And the Vice-President has claimed that President Edgar Lungu is “the biggest fighter of corruption”. During a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) meeting in Lusaka recently, Mulusa said he wondered why some of his colleagues (Cabinet ministers) were failing to explain the purchase of 42 fire engines, which he likened to wheelbarrows, compared to the ones the city of Liverpool in the United Kingdom purchased at the same price (US$1 million per fire tender).

