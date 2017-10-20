MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FRESH from qualifying for the Barclays Cup final, Napsa Stars will today seek to keep their top four finish ambition within sight when they take on Green Eagles in a Super Division Week 31 match that pits former Power Dynamos stars.

Linos Makwaza, now calling shots at Napsa Stars, and Eagles boss Aggrey Chiyangi were part of the Power side that won the Nelson Mandela Cup [now Confederation Cup] in 1991. The two went on to be part of the Chipolopolo squad that finished second at the 1994 Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations and today they will vie for coaching supremacy.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

