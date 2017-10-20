THE United Nations has called for vigorous action to neutralise the continued threats posed by negative forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes Region.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also encouraged armed forces in the DRC to step up their operations in collaboration with other stakeholders against armed groups still active in the country.

“I see four priority areas for our collective efforts. First vigorous action is needed to neutralise the continued threats posed by negative forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region as a whole,” Mr Guterres said.

Addressing the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) in Brazaville, Republic of Congo yesterday, Mr Guterres in a speech read for him by Special UN Envoy to the Great Lakes Region Said Djiniti said the UN continued offering support to protect civilians in the Congo from all armed groups still active in the DRC.

He said the UN continued to adjust configuration and operations to more effectively contribute to neutralise the threat of armed groups and protect civilians.

Mr Guterres also said respective governments and security forces should corporate closely and continue addressing activities of armed groups that affected security and stability along border areas in the region.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

