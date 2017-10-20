  ||    20 October 2017 @ 10:28

The much talked about US $1 million fire trucks swung into action last night quenching fire that would have destroyed property worth millions of kwacha at a Ndola cooking oil manufacturing company. According to a statement issued by the Ndola City Council, Global Industries was gutted around 21:00 hours last night. Three fire trucks were deployed with 23 fire fighters onsite to put off the inferno. The effort last three hours.

