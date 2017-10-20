Eight days before the third commemoration of Michael Sata’s memorial, the ruling party has set up plans to remember its fallen founder. President Sata died after an illness in London. He founded the PF in 2001 and served in opposition for 10 years before assuming power in 2011, but died only three years later. His health was shrouded in secrecy, a strategy that fueled speculation within and outside the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

