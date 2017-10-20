  ||    20 October 2017 @ 08:27

Police in Lusaka have given a go ahead to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to hold a rally in Lusaka’s Kanyama township. Confirming the development to Q News via telephone, UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says it is a good development from the police stating that since the August 11 elections this is the first time the police have had no objection to such a request from the party. Mr. Kakoma has encouraged the police to continue to be professional and uphold human rights.

