Police in Lusaka have given a go ahead to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to hold a rally in Lusaka’s Kanyama township. Confirming the development to Q News via telephone, UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says it is a good development from the police stating that since the August 11 elections this is the first time the police have had no objection to such a request from the party. Mr. Kakoma has encouraged the police to continue to be professional and uphold human rights.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

