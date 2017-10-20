ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SUPER Division side Nchanga Rangers have placed a K1 million price tag on defender Isaac Shamujompa.

On Tuesday, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) player status and transfer committee ruled that Shamujompa belongs to Rangers but the player announced that he is in ‘love’ with Power Dynamos. Last month, FAZ gave Shamujompa temporary clearance to feature for Power.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

