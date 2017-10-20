CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Energy David Mabumba has urged renewable energy developers to actively participate in improving Zambia’s power generation capacity following the launch of a Renewable Energy Feed-In- Tariff (REFiT) strategy yesterday.

The strategy seeks to promote small and medium-sized renewable energy projects of up to 20 megawatts (MW) through quick deployment of private investment in renewable energy. Mr Mabumba said during the launch of the REFiT strategy that the policy will harness the renewable energy sector’s potential to drive economic growth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

