Vice President Inonge Wina has challenged those claiming to have evidence on corruption in government to submit their facts to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC.

Mrs. Wina says some Members of Parliament and other stakeholders have been claiming to have evidence of alleged corrupt activities which they have not submitted to the authorities.

The Vice President says fighting corruption is not only Government’s responsibility but a responsibility for all citizens.

