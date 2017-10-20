CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

A THRILLING movie titled The Last Homily, about a mother who coerces her two sons to join priesthood, which has been produced by Matero member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Kaziya, is set to premiere today at Ster-Kinekor Cinema in Lusaka.

The movie was launched last week on Wednesday at the Alliance Francaise in Lusaka where Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga was the guest of honour. After seeing the highlights of the movie, the audience was salivating for more but all they got was a repeat at the most. The cast for the movie is drawn mostly from the Gracious Mwiya Zeko Theatre Club while most shots for the movie were done in Matero. “We have a lot of talented artists in Zambia and I commend you [Kaziya] for promoting artists through this production. This is a lucrative industry which can create jobs for the youth,” the Information minister, whose ministry is in charge of the film industry, said. And Kaziya, who is also Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, said he has great passion to support talented youths in society. The movie was directed by Tom Njovu, who shot to fame as Limbinkani in the Muvi TV drama Banja and is now cameraman with the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). Njovu challenged film producers to tell the ‘Zambian story’ in their scripts. In the movie, when the two sons join priesthood, the older one quits along the way while his brother honours his mother’s wish and graduates as a priest. But no sooner does the new priest start executing his duties than an old lover shows up pregnant. Meanwhile, in an era in which couples are killing each other, battered men are sometimes scared to open up, and child marriages remain a challenge, filmmakers are adding their own voices through film. One of these films, titled Circles of Violence, a one-hour feature film that has been produced and directed by Bridget Kashiba in Ndola, addresses the above issues in different scenes. The concept of this film is borrowed from the book Circle of Violence written by a Zambian writer Rodger Tembo. The premiere has been set for November 3 at Lowenthal Theatre in Ndola and later in Lusaka. After the premiere of the feature film, Bridget will go on to produce the 13 series of the film to be supported by First Quantum Minerals (FQM). In the film, Bridget wants to encourage men not to suffer inwardly at the hands of their violent spouses. Veteran actor and comedian Joseph Simukonda will take the leading role of Mark in the film while Natasha Chamene will play Tina, a girl married off at an early age. Others in the film are the versatile Esther Mweemba who plays Sheila Mwanza, the lady who suffers brutal physical violence from her husband David but decides against taking any action against him. But Sheila faces strong opposition from her sister Hellen (Lombe Chiti) for neither leaving David nor reporting him to police.

