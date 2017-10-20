  ||    20 October 2017 @ 02:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
TOTAL Zambia has given the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) 2,000 litres of fuel worth K35,000 towards this weekend’s Gomes/Pembe Zambia International Rally set for Graham Rae Farms in Chisamba.

And drivers are geared up for the two-day event where Kenya’s Manvir Baryan is set to be crowned African champion.
Baryan has 90 points while Leroy Gomes has 65.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
