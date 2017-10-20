Ugandan police have detained the country’s most prominent opposition leader over allegations of attempted murder. Police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said on Friday that four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye is being held in the capital, Kampala, following violent clashes on Wednesday between police and opposition supporters in a remote southwestern town. Kasingye says Besigye will be produced in court to face charges of attempted murder, but he gives no details.

