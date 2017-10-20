The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) cancelled its planned rally in Kanyama which was scheduled for this Sunday, in view of the cholera outbreak in the area. UPND Lusaka province Chairperson Bob Sakahilu says the party has since notified the Police of the cancellation of the rally. Dr Sakahilu says the party, in consultation with Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri, had decided to put off the rally following health concerns.

