Vice-President Inonge Wina says Minister of National Planning and Development Lucky Mulusa will be disciplined for likening the recently procured fire tenders to wheelbarrows. And Vice-President Wina says only those who work with President Edgar Lungu everyday can appreciate how serious the Head of State is in the fight against corruption.

