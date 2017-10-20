We have noted with disappointment media reports quoting Mr. Edgar Lungu that we intend to pull out of the ongoing dialogue process. We would once more like to restate what we have always been saying that as UPND, we are actually on record being the first ones that called for the dialogue and still maintain the same position. To the contrary, it is actually Mr. Lungu and his PF that are on record at several foras having rubbished any attempts to dialogue.

