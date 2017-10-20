ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has launched a unit trust fund being offered at US$10 per unit to allow the institution to diversify its assets to boost liquidity.

The fund being established with the principal investment objective of owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate in Zambia will open on November 1, 2017. ZICA president Jason Kazilimani said the fund will provide unit holders with a stable cash flow to enable the institution to develop an international convention centre in Livingstone, and regional office blocks in Lusaka and Kitwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

