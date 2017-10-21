BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

POLICE in Mufumbwe are investigating a matter in which 400 logs of mukula were found on five trucks parked at Chief Chizela’s palace of the Kaonde people to establish who the owners could be.

North-Western Province commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said yesterday that police have since opened a docket of illegal possession of forest produce against the traditional leader. Mr Daka said the mukula logs were being transported from the forest using smaller vehicles and loaded onto the trucks at the palace.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

