UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the planned public rally scheduled for Sunday in Kanyama will go ahead despite a warning from the Ministry of Health over the cholera outbreak. But Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says police have been informed that it would be illegal for the opposition party to hold a rally against the Public Health Act.

