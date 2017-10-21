MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

WORLD soccer governing body FIFA has endorsed Nigeria’s victory over Zambia in the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match.

Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo to clinch qualification to next year’s finals. FAZ asked FIFA to review Augustine Mulenga’s goal, which was disallowed by Botswana referee Joshua Bondo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

