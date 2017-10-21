  ||    21 October 2017 @ 01:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
WORLD soccer governing body FIFA has endorsed Nigeria’s victory over Zambia in the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match.

Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo to clinch qualification to next year’s finals.
FAZ asked FIFA to review Augustine Mulenga’s goal, which was disallowed by Botswana referee Joshua Bondo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
