A Kitwe based freedom fighter has appealed to the Republican President Edgar Lungu to help revisit the outstanding pensions and gratuities owed to freedom fighters. In a statement made available to ZANIS in Kitwe, Jonas Kapenda appealed to the Government to consider settling the outstanding arrears it owed them from time the United National Independent Party (UNIP) was in power. Mr Kapenda said most of the freedom fighters worked in the UNIP administration and had not received their pension, gratuities, and have since asked Government to revisit their packages.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

