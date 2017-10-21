STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

MINISTER of Energy David Mabumba has told Parliament that Government reviews fuel prices every 60 days to respond to trends on the international market.

In a ministerial statement yesterday, Mr Mabumba said a policy decision was made to review fuel prices every 60 days to respond to both changes in domestic and international markets. “In the last 12 months, fuel prices have been reviewed six times; in October 2016, January 2017, March 2017, May 2017, August 2017 and October 2017.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

