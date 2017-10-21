DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

CHARITY Banda, the Chisamba woman suspected of killing her eight-year-old step-daughter, allegedly lied about where the victim was for about 10 months.

She allegedly gave conflicting statements to her husband, the father of the child, leading to the suspicions and a quarrel. Her husband, Kennedy Chansa, who is currently nursing 20 percent burns at the University Teaching Hospital after Banda allegedly poured hot water on him, said he travelled to Chisamba on October 8 after his first wife insisted that she needed to see her eight-year-old daughter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

