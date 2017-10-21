  ||    21 October 2017 @ 05:29

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament
VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina told Parliament yesterday that President Lungu is in the forefront of fighting corruption in the country.

Mrs Wina said President Lungu is “the biggest fighter” of corruption and so no-one should trivialise his efforts.
She was speaking this during the Vice-President's question time.
