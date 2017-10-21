The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded that Government cancels all public activities including next week’s Independence Day celebrations due to the outbreak of Cholera in Lusaka. UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma is challenging the Ministry of Health to with immediate effect also cancel Independence Day celebrations in Lusaka in order to prevent the spread of the reported cholera. Mr. Kakoma says if the PF through the two ministries will not cancel Independence Day celebrations and any other public gatherings, Zambians must know that the PF has not reflected and confessed their evil activities.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

