PF SG takes a swipe at DCs in new districts
Dear Zambia
- Is there a golf course in Lusaka with automatic water sprinkby Prudent Lusaka resident on 21st October 2017, 02:36
- I'm trying to learn how to stop on my bicycle & keep my feetby Nuttier on 21st October 2017, 00:59
- Of Zambia, could you say it a Revolution overdue?by Decent citizen on 21st October 2017, 00:38
- Is there a dentist in Lusaka who can knock out my front teetby Botoman on 21st October 2017, 00:01
- Need to come up with a good, foolproof lie to tell my bossby Buluku on 20th October 2017, 23:10
- What is that salt substitute Zambian women add to delele?by Kuda on 20th October 2017, 22:30
- Do Sikhs eat meat?by welcome on 20th October 2017, 14:42
- ILUMINATby on 20th October 2017, 13:16
- ILLUMINATI666 SATANIC HAND SYMBOLby Guest on 20th October 2017, 13:15
- In theory, is it even possible for a normal Zambian to loseby Zambian on 20th October 2017, 04:49
Business News
- What Amazon's HQ2 means for homeowners, home buyers and renters in the chosen city - MarketWatch
- Questions and answers on proposed ban on laptops in luggage - Washington Post
- Schlumberger, Baker Hughes diverge on profits - Houston Chronicle
- Elon Musk's Boring Company is digging a 10-mile tunnel in Maryland - Ars Technica
- Consumer Reports answers Tesla: 'They seem to misunderstand what we do' - CNBC
World News
- Military cadets killed in Kabul minibus suicide bombing - BBC News
- The Latest: No terror motive seen in Munich stabbings - New York Daily News
- Robert Mugabe's WHO appointment condemned as 'an insult' - BBC News
- Foreigners who joined IS faced almost certain death in Raqqa - Washington Post
- Catalonia crisis: Rajoy urges removal of region's leaders, new elections - CNN
Science News
- Astronauts complete 3rd spacewalk in 2 weeks - SpaceFlight Insider
- We may have found our home on the Moon - in a lava tube - NEWS.com.au
- The place spacecraft go to die - BBC News
- Ancient Teeth Found in Europe Belonged to Mystery Primate - National Geographic
- Report warns NASA to heed lessons from space shuttle Columbia - Florida Today
