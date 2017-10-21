Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has taken a swipe at District Commissioners and civil servants in newly-created districts staying in other areas other than designated ones to either move and live with the people and push for development or resign from their jobs. Mr. Mwila made this observation after touring newly created Mitete District where the District Commissioner Alfred Muyato and other civil servants designated to the area were still working from Lukulu District across the Zambezi River. Mitete was declared a district in 2012 by late President Michael Sata.

