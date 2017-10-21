  ||    21 October 2017 @ 15:28

Mongu, Bus owners and minibus drivers in the area say government’s decision to phase out minibuses will throw several people into poverty.
They fear that most bus drivers will lose their jobs once the decision is implemented as not all bus owners may manage to get new big buses by 2019. 

Read the full Article » MUVI TV «
Home » News » Headlines »
MUVI TV Independent TV station.